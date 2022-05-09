Sisters find human remains while paddleboarding at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two sisters exploring Lake Mead on Saturday found more than they expected: human remains.

"A lot of people lose their valuables out there, you know — glasses, keys, wallets — there's been all kinds of stuff," said Lindsey Melvin.

On Saturday afternoon, Lindsey and Lynette added human skeletal remains to their list of finds at Lake Mead.

"We had to keep questioning ourselves if this was really real or not," said Lynette.

"Like, are we sure it's not sheep?" Lindsey said.

The two sisters were snorkeling originally, but said they switched to paddleboarding when the low lake levels hindered their adventure. Stopping to explore a nearby sandbar, they didn't get further than 20 feet before the discovery.

"We kind of kept digging around. We thought it was a bighorn sheep at first," said Lindsey. "As we discovered more and more bones, especially the jawbone, we realized this is definitely human. Yeah, it was kind of creepy."

FULL INTERVIEW: LINDSEY AND LYNETTE MELVIN FIND REMAINS AT LAKE MEAD:

Sisters discover skeletal remains while paddleboarding at Lake Mead

It's a find that seems not too common these days. Last Sunday, another set of human remains was discovered in a barrel at Hemenway harbor.

"We were kind of wondering, 'hey, did this come from a barrel; was there a barrel nearby?'" said Lindsey. "There's no evidence of that right now, but I'm very curious just to see what happens."

These two Las Vegas natives say they grew up in and around the lake, and grew up hearing mob history and stories.

"See, I try not to think about that too much, but every now and then when you're going across the water and you look down, you think, 'what could be down there?'" said Lynette.

MORE: 'No evidence to suggest foul play' in death of 2nd person found at Lake Mead, police say

Lynette says the sandbar where they found the bones used to be underwater. Investigators said that historically low lake levels are partially to blame for both of the recent discoveries.

"We just really hope that the family of that person finally gets answers and hope their soul is laid to rest peacefully," Lynette said.