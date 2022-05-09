Police: 'No evidence to suggest foul play' in death of 2nd person found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said there "is no evidence to suggest foul play" in the death of a person whose skeletal remains were found at Lake Mead on Saturday.

The remains are the second set found at the drought-stricken lake within the span of a week.

The National Park Service is investigating the second case, LVMPD said. Homicide detectives with LVMPD will investigate "if it is determined to be a homicide or a suspicious death." In the meantime, it will be up to the Clark County Coroner's Office to make that determination.

Police said the coroner's office would release the identity of the deceased person, as well as their cause and manner of death, when that information is available.

Homicide detectives are investigating in the case of the first set of remains, found in a washed-up barrel on Sunday, May 1 at Hemenway Beach. Previously, Lt. Ray Spencer said those remains had tentatively been dated to the mid-1970s or early 1980s. Investigators believe the person may have died as a result of a gunshot wound.