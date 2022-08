LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police and Lake Mead officials are currently investigating the possible discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

A dive team is currently in the Swim Beach area at Lake Mead after partial skeletal remains were found, though it is unconfirmed whether or not the remains are human.

Police say more details will be provided once the skeletal remains are determined.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.