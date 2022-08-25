Remains found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old, Clark County official says

(KTNV) — An official from the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy said that the Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner was able to identify remains found at Callville Bay on May 7.

The coroner identified the remains as Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas.

"Mr. Erndt was 42 years old at the time of his reported drowning on Aug. 2, 2002," Dan Kulin said in a press release.

Officials say the cause of death is undetermined.

