Remains found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old, Clark County official says

(KTNV) — An official from the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy said that the Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner was able to identify remains found at Callville Bay on May 7.
PREVIOUS: Officials discover another set of skeletal remains at Lake Mead
The coroner identified the remains as Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas.
"Mr. Erndt was 42 years old at the time of his reported drowning on Aug. 2, 2002," Dan Kulin said in a press release.
Officials say the cause of death is undetermined.
FULL COVERAGE: Multiple discoveries of human remains as drought shrinks water levels
More from the press release:
As you know, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has ongoing investigations into other human remains found recently at Lake Mead.
- On Aug. 16, partial skeletal remains were discovered in the Boulder Beach area. The remains were found by a park visitor in the water. No additional information about these remains is available at this time.
- On Aug. 6, visitors to the Boulder Beach area discovered partial skeletal remains near the shoreline. These were located in the same area as partial remains that were discovered on July 25. At this time, the investigation into these remains includes working to determine whether the two sets of remains are from the same person or not.
- On May 1, remains were discovered in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor. The decedent was a male who died from a gunshot would. The manner of his death was homicide.
The process for identifying the remains discovered at the lake includes examinations to determine the gender and approximate age, height and weight of each decedent; the collection of DNA samples, the quality of which can be greatly affected by time and environmental conditions; and comparing findings to information about people who have been reported missing over the years.