BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Lake Mead public affairs confirmed that more human remains have been found at Lake Mead.

National Park Service rangers said they received a witness report of human remains discovered at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Park rangers said they have set a perimeter to recover the remains. The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing according to officials. No further information is available at this time.

This is the third known set of remains found at Lake Mead since the breaking story of remains found in a barrel in May.