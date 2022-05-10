Recent discoveries at Lake Mead lead many to believe it's unsafe

(KTNV) — 13 Action News is continuing to learn more about the investigation into the body found at Lake Mead. And now, another set of skeletal remains are discovered on the other side of the lake.

Investigators are wondering what else they may find.

FULL COVERAGE: Decades-old barrel with human remains washes up on shore of Lake Mead

While these remains are being discovered, lake goers are questioning whether or not it is safe to continue to visit the lake. The family that spoke to us said they have been visiting Lake Mead for more than 15 years. However, with the significant low levels, and the discovery of two bodies, they say the lake is no longer what it used to be.

This year, people we talked to say they may think twice before coming back.

"You might want to second guess about bringing your kids out here anymore," said Efstathia Lopez.

Lopez says the lake is one of her family's favorite parks, but with two seperate investigations on human remains found at the lake, she says she wants to make sure her children are safe.

"It is not the cleanest environment for our kids," she said.

Gary Gripentog is the manager of the Las Vegas Boat Harbor, his family opened the harbor in 1957 .

Gripentog says he has never witnessed anything like this at the lake before and believes more remains will be found because many people have lost their lives at the lake over the years.

"There are a lot of victims that have drowned over the years and never recovered because they drowned in 200 plus feet of water," Gripentog said. "And they did not come back up."

Charles Mumford from Boise, Idaho says he heard about the low water levels, but never about bodies found. He says he's visited the lake for more than 25 years, but can't believe anything like this could happen.

"It wouldn't have been something I would have expected," he said.

Nevertheless, Gripentog said they are still expecting a very busy memorial day weekend. He says there will be limited boat ramps due to low water levels, but he wouldn't be surprised if more bodies are discovered during this busy season.