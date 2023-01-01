Jaewon Jung is the senior reporter at KTNV who joined the team in January 2023. She began her career in Western Oregon, where she was the weekend anchor and producer/weekday reporter. Some of the most notable stories she covered include Oregon's wildfires, controversial laws including Measure 114, and the Oen Nicholson case. During her time, she was nominated for three regional Emmy awards.

Jaewon is originally from Southern California. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Film & Television from California State University, Fullerton and received her Master's at the University of Southern California in Communication Management. She's excited to cover stories in the desert and inform the community.

Jaewon grew up figure skating, so when she's not covering the big news of the day, she likes to head to the local ice rink. She also likes to play with her dog, Latte, during her time off.

Feel free to contact Jaewon at jaewon.jung@ktnv.com or through social media.