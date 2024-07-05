911 calls reveal bravery of teen in aftermath of North Las Vegas apartment shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has been following the events leading up to and after the shooting at a North Las Vegas apartment complex which left five people dead last week.

We now obtained 911 calls revealing a distraught teenager learning what happened to several of his family members and his bravery in those moments.

16-year-old Issac Munoz spoke to Channel 13 last week and was the first person to call 911 to alert law enforcement about what had happened.

In the beginning of the call, Issac can be heart whispering inside his room after learning his mother 59-year-old Damiana Munoz had been shot.

Warning: Some viewers might find this audio disturbing to hear.

The dispatcher tries to learn what happened.

Dispatcher: Okay, is she breathing?

Issac: I don't know because I'm still inside my room.

Dispatcher: The person who shot her though, was it a male or female?

Issac: I don't know. I didn't want to get out to get shot, too.

When Issac walks out of his room, he sees the devastation. His mother is lying on the floor in the hallway and his 40-year-old sister Amy Damian is near the front door with a gunshot wound.

Issac did not immediately see his 13-year-old cousin Olivia, who was also shot.

Issac: My sister's been shot, too.

Dispatcher: How many people have been shot?

Issac: Two.

Dispatcher: Is there any serious bleeding?

Issac: Yes. Oh my god.

The dispatcher connects Issac to a paramedic who instructs Issac to perform CPR on his mother.

Issac can be heard frantically giving compressions to his mom.

Dispatcher: Okay, listen. I already have help coming to you but we need to help them while we drive out to you. You're going to pump the chest hard and fast, twice per second, and two inches deep.

Issac: One, two, three, four. One, two, three, four. Please, mom.

The dispatcher continues to ask Issac questions as he patiently awaits for paramedics to arrive on scene.

Dispatcher: Do you know what happened?

Issac: No, all I heard was no, no, pop, pop. Then, I came out and saw my mom on the ground lifeless.

The call log reveals officers arrived to the apartment in about ten minutes.

According to a police report also obtained by Channel 13, officers saw a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head crouched between a couch and a wall inside the same apartment.

In another bedroom, police said Issac's cousin Ava was inside with the door locked.

Issac bravely spoke to Channel 13 and told us paramedics took his 13-year-old cousin Olivia first. Then, they took his sister and mother hours later.

"I was really shaken up because I saw my mom on the ground," Issac told Channel 13 last week.

In another 911 call, Metro dispatch notifies North Las Vegas police that a woman walked up to one of their officers on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Madison Avenue about a shooting at the apartment right below Issac's.

Shortly after, police said officers breached the door of that apartment and found the bodies of 20-year-old Christopher Damian, 24-year-old Kayla Harris and 22-year-old Jeannette Faria-Webster.

"She said her boyfriend shot her daughter or killed her daughter," said a Metro dispatcher to North Las Vegas police. "She's saying it occurred at 370 Casa Norte Drive Apartment 1161."

That woman was the ex-girlfriend of the gunman, who police identified as 47-year-old Eric Adams.

Police said Adams took the woman hostage and ran away from the crime scene. She escaped unharmed.

A manhunt for Adams began immediately and he took his life when confronted by police in a neighborhood in West Las Vegas.

Channel 13 also spoke to Sal Munoz, the ex-husband of Damiana, who told Channel 13 he was heartbroken.

"I don't know what was on his mind that he had to open the door and start shooting my family," Sal said.

As of our last check, Olivia is still in critical condition.