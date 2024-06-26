24-year-old woman identified as one of five people killed in North Las Vegas apartment shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One more victim of a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas this week was just publicly identified.

Kayla Harris, 24, is the first victim to be officially identified by the Clark County medical examiner.

The coroner's office determined she died of gunshots wounds to the head, neck and chest. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Adams State University posted a statement on Wednesday identifying Harris as a graduate student and decorated basketball player.

Harris was an alumna of Spring Valley High School and, during her high school basketball career, was named the Las Vegas HS Player of the Year, Regional Player of the Year, MVP and a Regional Champion, according to her Adams State player bio.

Adams State University Kayla Harris, 24, was identified Wednesday as one of five victims slain by gunfire at an apartment complex in North Las Vegas this week.

She was pursuing a masters degree in business administration and was fresh off a recent trip to the DII National Championship Tournament with her fellow Grizzly basketball players.

"It feels nearly impossible to understand and cope with losing a young woman so early in her promising life," wrote university president David Tandberg.

A 13-year-old girl was critically injured in the shooting and, at last report, was fighting for her life at a local hospital.

Sal Munoz, who spoke exclusively with Channel 13 on Tuesday, identified four of the victims as his family members. Among them are his ex-wife Damiana "Anna," daughter Amy and grandson Christopher. He says the 13-year-old girl is his granddaughter, Olivia.

Five people were fatally wounded in the shooting, and the fifth victim had yet to be identified by county officials or family members as of this report.

Police identified the shooter as Eric Adams, 47, who they say shot himself when confronted by officers.

Court records reveal Adams was a convicted felon and was not legally allowed to possess a gun.

His criminal record dates back more than 25 years and includes battery and domestic violence charges, as well as a previous conviction for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.