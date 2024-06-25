Man suspected of killing 5 people in North Las Vegas 'no longer a threat,' police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man suspected of killing five people and critically injuring a 13-year-old girl was located on Tuesday morning after a manhunt.

In a press release, North Las Vegas Police identified 47-year-old Eric Adams as a suspect in the killing spree. Adams was later found in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and M.L.K. boulevards. When officers confronted him, police say he shot himself.

The search for Adams began after police were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive, near Commerce Street and Lone Mountain Road, just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arriving at the apartment found two adult women, one in her early 40s and another said to be in her late 50s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. As of this report, neither woman had been publicly identified.

Also inside the apartment, police found a 13-year-old girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center, where she was said to be in critical condition.

Two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s were soon found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a neighboring apartment, police noted in an updated press release. The three additional victims are believed to have been shot by Adams, according to police.

