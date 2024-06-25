Watch Now
Suspect in killings of 5 people in North Las Vegas dies by suicide during manhunt, police say

Homicide suspect found dead - 6/25/24
Eric Adams sought by police
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 25, 2024

(KTNV) — A 57-year-old man suspected of killing five people in North Las Vegas is believed to have died by suicide on Tuesday morning to conclude a police manhunt to locate him.

Eric Adams was identified by North Las Vegas Police as the man wanted after five people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an apartment complex near Commerce Street and Lone Mountain Road. A 13-year-old girl was also found with apparent gunshot wounds and, at last report, was hospitalized in critical condition.

In an updated news release, North Las Vegas Police say officers searching for Adams received information that he was at a business in the 1500 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near M.L.K. Boulevard.

Criminal apprehension officers "immediately responded" to that area and found Adams in a neighborhood near Balzar Avenue and M.L.K. Police say he was armed with a firearm and fled into the backyard of a nearby home.

"Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide," police stated.

In a previous update on the search for Adams, police said he had been located and "is no longer a threat to the community."

