Urgent search underway for man suspected of killing 5 people in North Las Vegas shooting spree

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man suspected of killing five people and critically injuring a 13-year-old girl is at large on Tuesday morning.

In a press release, North Las Vegas Police announced they are searching for 47-year-old Eric Adams.

Police were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive, near Commerce Street and Lone Mountain Road, just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arriving at the apartment found two adult women, one in her early 40s and another said to be in her late 50s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. As of this report, neither woman had been publicly identified.

Also inside the apartment, police found a 13-year-old girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center, where she is said to be in critical condition.

Two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s were soon found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a neighboring apartment, police noted in an updates press release. The three additional victims are believed to have been shot by Adams, according to police.

Adams is believe to be armed and is considered extremely dangerous, police said.

"Anyone who sees Adams should not approach him and should call 911 immediately," police warned.

Anyone with information about Adams' whereabouts or the killings is urged to contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

