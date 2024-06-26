Gunman in North Las Vegas apartment shooting was convicted felon with long criminal history

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about the gunman in a deadly North Las Vegas apartment complex shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at Craig Ranch Villas, near the intersection of Commerce Street and Craig Road.

North Las Vegas Police said 47-year-old Eric Adams shot six people, five of whom are now dead. According to court records, Adams has a long criminal past dating back more than 25 years.

Family member identifies four victims in North Las Vegas shooting

'He killed innocent people': Family member identifies four victims in North Las Vegas shooting

In 1999, Adams was charged with burglary, murder and robbery. He was found not guilty in that case.

As a convicted felon, he was not allowed to have a gun, but in 2000 he was found guilty of possessing a firearm as an ex-felon.

Then, in 2002, he was found guilty of battery and domestic violence charges. In 2008, he was found guilty of battery.

Nevada Department of Corrections records show Adams spent time incarcerated for the battery charge from 2009 to 2010.

Monday night's shooting kicked off a police manhunt for Adams that culminated Tuesday near Lake Mead and M.L.K. boulevards. When confronted by officers, North Las Vegas police say Adams fatally shot himself.

