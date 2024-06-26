'He killed innocent people': Family member identifies four victims in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Words can't begin to describe the pain Sal Munoz is feeling.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, he got a call from his son, Issac, that his 59-year-old ex-wife Anna had been shot and killed.

Munoz lives in New Mexico and immediately made the drive to the Las Vegas valley.

He found out his 40-year-old daughter Amy Munoz and 21-year-old son Christopher Munoz were also shot and killed. His granddaughter, 13-year-old Olivia, is hospitalized in critical condition.

"I'm heartbroken," Munoz said. "This is not right. He killed innocent people."

North Las Vegas police said officers responded to the Craig Ranch Villas apartment complex at around 10 p.m. Monday and found five people in two different apartments dead from apparent gunshot wounds. They identified the suspect as 47-year-old Eric Adams.

Dasia Cullins, a resident of the apartment complex, heard the police activity Monday night and was shocked to hear the tragic news of the shooting.

"You're supposed to feel safe here, and you don't feel safe anymore," Cullins said.

Munoz said his granddaughter may have brain damage and is fighting for her life.

He said the suspect was a neighbor of his family.

"That gentleman used to ask my ex for rides because he would run late for work," Munoz said.

Munoz also said his daughter Amy just graduated from a program to become a respiratory therapist two weeks ago.

"She was trying to get her license to get certified and start working," Munoz said.

Police said Adams shot and killed himself when confronted by officers near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Balzar Avenue.

"There wasn't any justice," said Munoz. "I feel for the rest of the victims."