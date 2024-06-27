Family remembers shooting victims Damiana, Amy and Christopher Munoz

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Munoz family is torn apart after losing three of their own family members to a tragic shooting at a North Las Vegas apartment complex Monday night.

They are mourning the losses of Damiana or Anna Munoz (59), Amy Munoz (40) and Christopher Munoz (21).

North Las Vegas police said it happened around 10 p.m. near Commerce Street and Craig Road.

They said the gunman, 47-year-old Eric Adams, shot six people. Five people are dead and a 13-year-old girl is in critical condition.

Issac Munoz is Damiana's son. He spoke exclusively to Channel 13 about what he saw that deadly night.

"I was really shaken up because my mom was on the ground," Issac said. "It took like three minutes to call 911 and the operator told me to start doing CPR on my mom."

Issac said Adams was his neighbor who lived downstairs. He said Adams got into a domestic dispute inside his apartment with the people he was living with and the situation escalated to a shooting on both floors.

"I saw my little cousin gasping for air in the corner," Issac said. "It was all a blur."

Sal Munoz, Issac's father, spoke to Channel 13 on Tuesday. He said his ex-wife was a "great person who would never hurt anybody."

He said his daughter Amy just graduated from a program to become a respiratory therapist and had a bright future ahead.

"This isn't right. He killed innocent people," Sal said.

Sal said his grandson Christopher was studying at UNLV. He lives in New Mexico got the call about the shooting from Issac Tuesday morning and immediately drove to the Las Vegas valley.

The Munoz family is now raising money to help with funeral expenses for the three victims. If you would like to help out, click HERE.