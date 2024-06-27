'We're all devastated': Friends and family honor 5 victims killed in North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100 friends and family gathered Wednesday at the Craig Ranch Villas, holding a candlelight vigil to honor the five victims shot and killed in North Las Vegas Monday.

“He took my family. He took my family," said Sal Munoz, who lost his ex-wife, daughter and grandson in the shooting.

"Innocent lives, innocent lives that would’ve still been here," said Jalen Simmons, who lost his younger sister in the shooting.

Munoz and Simmons came together comforting their families during the vigil.

“I have the same pain as you’re going through, brother. You know what, I’m never going to see my ex-wife or my grandkid," Munoz said.

North Las Vegas police say Eric Adams shot and killed five people in two apartments at the Craig Ranch Villas on Monday night.

The victims include Sal's ex-wife, 59-year-old Damiana "Anna" Munoz, his 40-year-old daughter Amy Munoz and his 21-year-old grandson Christopher Munoz.

Simmons' younger sister Kayla Harris and a woman we know only as Jeannette, or Netty, were among the remaining victims. Many say Jeanette was Harris' girlfriend.

“Kayla and Jeanette were all about family. When you were around them, they would make you feel like family," said Simmons. "They were loved and they grew up to value and cherish everyone who was around them.”

“They destroyed so many lives right here," said Munoz. "We’re all devastated and we all have to live like this. My grandkids won’t have a grandma no more.”

Munoz's granddaughter, 13-year-old Olivia, is in the hospital in critical condition.

Friends and family lit candles, released balloons and shared special stories of their loved ones.

The President of Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo., where Harris attended and played basketball after graduating from Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas, released this statement:

“I am personally devastated to learn of Kayla’s tragic death,” said president David Tandberg, Ph.D. “On behalf of the entire Adams State community, I express my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends and the entire Grizzly community during this extremely difficult time. We are truly overcome with the grief.”

The victims' families tell me while they're grieving, they are focused on their loved ones, not Adams.

“He can’t be talked about here, out of respect of everyone involved. We have nothing to say about him," Simmons said.

Police said Adams shot and killed himself when confronted by officers near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Balzar Avenue.

According to court records, Adams has a criminal record dating back more than25 years.