Police: Gunman took ex-girlfriend hostage after killing 5 in North Las Vegas shooting spree

(KTNV) — The man identified by police as the gunman who killed five people and critically injured a 13-year-old girl kept his ex-girlfriend hostage for several hours after the shooting.

That's according to new information from the North Las Vegas Police Department, which sent out final details of the department's initial investigation on Thursday.

In that updated statement, police say the gunman, since identified as 47-year-old Eric Adams, was visiting his 45-year-old ex-girlfriend in her apartment at 370 Casa Norte Drive on Monday night.

"The two got into a domestic-related argument," police stated, "during which Adams armed himself with a gun and shot two other women in the apartment."

Those women have since been identified as 24-year-old Kayla Harris, Adams' ex-girlfriend's daughter, and Harris' 22-year-old girlfriend.

Police say an upstairs neighbor — whom family members have identified as 20-year-old Christopher Munoz — overheard the argument and went downstairs to see if he could help them.

"For unknown reasons, Adams shot the man inside the downstairs apartment," police stated.

Munoz lived in the upstairs apartment with his 59-year-old grandmother, 40-year-old mother and 13-year-old sister. Police say after the gunfire downstairs, Adams "went into the upstairs apartment, confronting and shooting those three family members."

Family members of those women have since identified them as Damiana "Anna" Munoz, her daughter Amy, Anna's 13-year-old granddaughter Olivia. At last report, Olivia was hospitalized in critical condition.

There were two more people inside the apartment at the time who remained out of sight and were not harmed. One of those family members recently spoke to Channel 13's Jaewon Jung, recalling "I saw my little cousin gasping for air in the corner...It was all a blur."

Up to this point, police hadn't detailed what Adams did before he was confronted by officers near Lake Mead and M.L.K. boulevards on Tuesday. They now say he "took his ex-girlfriend hostage and drove away from the scene."

The woman was eventually able to escape unharmed and approached a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol officer to tell them what happened.

In their initial response to the reports of gunfire on Monday night, North Las Vegas police officers discovered the first three victims in the upstairs apartment, police said. Based on information later provided by Adams' ex-girlfriend, the additional victims downstairs were then discovered.

When confronted by officers, police say Adams fatally shot himself. A search of court records reveals he was a convicted felon with a history of battery and domestic violence-related charges and was not legally allowed to possess a gun.

"This continues to be an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released," North Las Vegas police stated Thursday.

Anyone who may have further information about the killings is urged to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.