Drowning has potential to be 'silent killer,' lifeguards say, after video shows drowning at Las Vegas pool

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada Health District released a video this week showing a woman fighting for her life in a pool at the Las Vegas Athletic Club.

The woman identified as 58-year-old Leticia Triplett is seen struggling to swim for more than 20 minutes.

Several bystanders walk by her unaware Triplett is apparently drowning.

Triplett died as a result.

Channel 13 wanted to learn more about drowning prevention. We went to Alexis Park Resort where a lifeguard certification class was taking place.

KTNV

Christine Gorlin, the aquatic supervisor for Desert Lifeguard Management, said a lifeguard could've prevented Triplett's death.

"Even if you don't have a lifeguard, someone regularly checking in and sitting on a pool deck could be enough," Triplett said. "Because the response time for someone who's not in that area is going to be much longer, and relying on people who might not know the proper protocol or what to do could make it really difficult."

Gorlin said lifeguards are trained to respond to a drowning victim within 20 seconds and get them out of the water within two minutes. When every second counts, Gorlin said lifeguards can also recognize the silent signs of a drowning.

KTNV

"It's not like the movies where they're like 'hey, lifeguard save me!'" Gorlin said. "It can be very quiet and can happen very quickly."

Gorlin recommends following ABC. A stands for adult supervision. B is barriers, which means making sure your pool is completely enclosed at all times. C is classes.

"The more comfortable people are in the water, the less likely it is to go from bad to worse," Gorlin said.

The pools at LVAC are only four feet deep, but Gorlin said drownings can happen anywhere.

"It can take just a little bit of water for any type of situation," Gorlin said.

Following February's incident, SNHD revoked a waiver allowing LVAC to operate its pools without lifeguards. LVAC is suing SNHD.