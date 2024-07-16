Las Vegas Athletic Club asks judge for clarification on lifeguard requirements

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Athletic Club is asking a judge for clarification surrounding lifeguard requirements at their locations across the valley.

Last month, the LVAC sued the Southern Nevada Health District after the district revoked a waiver that allowed LVAC to operate pools without an in-person lifeguard. Instead, gym staff were allowed to use video cameras to monitor pools.

The lifeguard waiver was originally granted to LVAC in 2020 and other gyms in the valley were granted similar exceptions. However, after four years of inspections, the health district says it determined those "waivers were not adequate to ensure the facilities were protecting the public."

One important factor in that decision was the fact a customer died at an LVAC pool, near Decatur and the 215, on February 4, 2024. Video reviewed by the district showed the person who passed away was "in distress for approximately 20 minutes, without a response from the LVAC."

New documents filed by the LVAC on Monday also state that LVAC is a private club and in its 46 years of operations in Nevada, they were never required to have a lifeguard for any of their facilities.

"LVAC's operations do not fall within the rubric of 'public' swimming pools," the lawsuit states,.

It then cites Nevada law, which states a public swimming pool means "any structure containing an artificial body of water that is intended to be used collectively by persons for swimming or bathing, regardless of whether a fee is charged for its use."

The new court filing states that definition does not include private homes, a family foster home, a child care facility, or a privately owned pool used by members of a private club.

In addition, the LVAC has stated it would cost then an additional $4 million a year in labor to staff lifeguards at their facilities.

The LVAC has proposed two separate plans that would include "remedial measures to ensure properly trained lifeguards with time to devote to the pool surveillance are overseeing the pools."

Channel 13 reached out to SNHD about the lawsuit. We were told the district does not comment on pending litigation.

As for the new lifeguard requirements, they are scheduled to take effect on Aug. 12, 2024.