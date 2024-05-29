Some gym pools could be at risk of closing if they don't follow SNHD regulations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple gyms across the valley could be at risk of closing their pools if they don't hire lifeguards to keep a watchful eye around the pool area.

The Southern Nevada Health District said it's no longer providing waivers or variances that allowed the pools in these exercise facilities to be operable without a lifeguard. SNHD said all impacted facilities have been advised to submit a lifeguard plan as specified by regulation.

"I don't know what I am going to do. Hopefully, I can keep walking and they have a track upstairs. I'll try that," said Geral Freeman, who is a member at one of the impacted facilities.

Freeman has been a member of the Las Vegas Athletic Club for roughly 20 years and for the last 15 years, he said he has been using the pool at the club to help with his arthritis.

"LVAC has allowed me to walk," Freeman said. "I couldn't walk across the street without pain. After six lessons at the Las Vegas Athletic club, I was able to do about two miles."

But now, Freeman, and many others who use the pool at his gym, could soon be looking for a pool to exercise in if his gym decides not to abide by the new rules.

According to the SNHD, 19 facilities including seven Las Vegas Athletic Club locations, 10 EōS Fitness locations, the Stirling Club, and UFC FIT Centennial were operating under the waiver and will need to comply with the regulation.

Channel 13 reached out to all of the impacted facilities. As of Tuesday night, only EōS replied and shared the following statement.

"EōS Fitness has 15 locations in Clark County, and eight have pools. EōS is arranging to add more lifeguards at multiple locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley to align with the recent change in pool regulations from the Southern Nevada Health District. This may result in the temporary closure of some pools as we build out the team to support these new requirements. Additionally, EōS will permanently close some pools in the area, taking the opportunity to renovate and add new amenities, new equipment and more workout space to ensure members continue to enjoy a premium fitness experience. Various factors influence our decision process, including the availability of lifeguards. The best, most up-to-date source of information on any potential pool closures and new amenities coming to EōS Fitness is the EōS website.”

EōS did not provide a timeline for the pool closures or when the new changes could begin.

For the past few years, the health district has provided the LVAC and other gyms in the area with waivers giving special permission to operate their pools without a lifeguard as long as they followed certain safety measures.

However, the health district said the LVAC has violated some of those conditions, such as failure to remote monitor the pool area and have staff do regular walk-throughs.

Freeman is concerned member prices could go up to pay for the lifeguards.

"Making it more expensive for all the other people and some of us can't afford it. I can, but there's a lot of people there that are over 65, living on a budget," Freeman said.

Freeman is also worried his arthritis could flare up if he can no longer use the pool.

"Right now, hopefully, I can keep walking. I do have a swimming pool, but it doesn't help in the winter time," Freeman said.

Health District officials said there has been an appeal of the waiver revocation. The Southern Nevada Health District has extended its requirement to close or provide lifeguards to allow for the completion of the appeals process and many of the pools are not currently closed.

The health district said a timeline for when these facilities could possibly open their pools after submitting their "lifeguard plan" will be dependent on each individual gym.

You can read the SNHD's lifeguard requirements below.



