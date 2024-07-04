Local culinary academy helping laid off Mirage workers find new jobs

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of employees at The Mirage are in limbo as the resort prepares to shut down in just two weeks.

The resort will close down to renovate and re-brand into the Hard Rock Casino, but workers at The Mirage will be left unemployed.

One local academy called Culinary Academy Las Vegas is hoping to help with that. They offer free classes for eligible culinary and bartenders union workers so they can learn new skills and apply for other opportunities.

Anita Escareno just finished a bar apprenticeship program at CALV. She’s worked at The Mirage as a banquet server for more than 20 years.

“I felt very sad,” Escareno said on how she felt when she heard the resort was closing. “I was devastated. You start from zero.”

Escareno said she primarily worked at the conventions at The Mirage, setting up everything from linen and cutlery to glassware.

During the bar apprenticeship program, she learned how to make drinks.

“I’ve always worked hand in hand with bartenders so it’s something I look forward to,” Escareno said.

CALV is a hospitality institute in North Las Vegas. It was established in 1993 and offers several different programs in hospitality.

Executive Director Ana Puljic said when a partnered property closes, they make it a priority to help workers find a new job.

“Workers are coming, training and upskilling during this time,” Puljic said.

Since the news of The Mirage’s closure, Puljic said about 50 laid off workers have registered at the academy.

Puljic said laid off workers at The Tropicana have also come to the academy to learn new skills.

“We take pride in getting our incumbent workers skills needed to retain these jobs,” Puljic said.

The Mirage was Escareno’s only source of income and while the job search has been tough, she hopes her ability to now mix, shake and stir will pour into new opportunities.

The last day of The Mirage is July 17.

If you want to learn more about the academy click here.

