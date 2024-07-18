Some Lone Mountain residents disappointed at city council decision approving LDS temple plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you drive around the Lone Mountain neighborhood, it's hard not to notice the lack of traffic or noise.

Residents there say they want to keep it that way.

"People bought houses here specifically for that reason," said Nicole Nelson, who lives in Lone Mountain with her family.

Nelson said she enjoys the rural community the area has to offer and feels a 70,000 square feet Church of Latter-day Saints temple would put a dent on that.

"This is zoned rural," Nelson said. "Having something like a giant super church come in isn't very rural vibes."

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved plans for the LDS temple in Lone Mountain after some amendments, like lowering the steeple height 20 feet.

It's proposed to be built at a 20-acre empty lot on Grand Canyon near Alexander Road.

After the city council meeting, the president of the Las Vegas Lone Mountain Stake of the Church of LDS Bud Stoddard spoke to media members.

"We are just appreciative of their work that they reached the decision to approve the application," Stoddard said.

Stoddard said this new temple will serve more than 100,000 LDS members in the valley, especially those who live on the west side.

"We've heard testimony from people who worship in the temple weekly, who work there, who volunteer there," Stoddard said. "Currently, their drive times can be an hour or sometimes more than an hour with traffic. To be able to have a temple in our community is going to be a wonderful blessing."

But Lone Mountain residents tell Channel 13 their concerns fell on deaf ears. They are particularly worried about increase foot traffic in the area.

"My wife and I are not too fond of it," said resident Julian Villamore. "It's really quiet over here, and building that will cause more traffic."

Nelson said she is also worried about safety in the area.

"I live on one of the only through streets," Nelson said. "We've already had to petition for speed bumps, so just adding a mega church will double that."

The city said developers can start construction immediately.

Channel 13 reached out to PGAL, the architect for the project, to get a construction timeline but haven't heard back.