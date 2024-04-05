Tensions running high due to proposed LDS temple in Lone Mountain area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tensions are high in the northwest part of the valley as residents around Lone Mountain oppose plans for a new temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints is planning to build on a nearly 20-acre lot. Residents, like Victoria Bremner, say they moved to the northwest for the scenic views, spacious homes, and tranquility. However, she worries that could change.

"Very disillusioning that anyone would think that it is the appropriate type of building, size, the scope of it, in this long established residential neighborhood," Bremner said.

I met Bremner at her home, less than a mile from the proposed site of a 216-foot-tall temple planned for the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints. It's located near the corner of Grand Canyon Drive and Hickam Avenue.

Her primary concern? Traffic.

"Now you are talking about bringing in an 87,000-square-foot facility with 500+ parking spaces to a neighborhood that has about 20 homes."

The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints

LDS leaders first announced plans to build the Lone Mountain temple in October 2022.

"Most of us right here, this is basically in our backyard."

While talking with Bremner, six more neighbors, including Matt Hackley, showed up to express their concerns. They told me they started a petition, which has over 2,500 signatures, as of Thursday, and about the launch of a Preserve Rural Las Vegas website aimed at stopping the temple's construction.

"This has nothing to do with the LDS community, it is only with building the temple on this piece of property right here."

The proposed temple would be the second here in Las Vegas. I headed over to the first on the East Side, which was built back in 1989.

As he was arriving to his home next to the temple, I met Bishop James Eudy with The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints.

"In response to many of those residents who are opposing the building of this temple what do you have to say to them," I asked.

"Well, maybe they have never been close to a temple. I'd invite them to come up here," he replied.

Bishop Eudy says these temples are not only critical for worship, it also enhances the area.

"Everywhere the church has a temple, it tends to be one of the nicer neighborhoods," Eudy said. "Members live close to the temples and that drives up the property value as well."

The City of Las Vegas Planning Commission is set to hear the proposed plans for the Lone Mountain Temple on May 14.

We reached out to the City of Las Vegas who provided a statement from Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske, who represents the district where the temple would be built.