'Under attack': After several downtown businesses vandalized, city will now discuss safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've been following crime impacting small business owners in Downtown Las Vegas for several months now.

This week, Tacotarian posted a video on Instagram of a man throwing a rock at their glass window.

In the post, the business writes, "businesses in the Arts District are under attack daily."

When our crew stopped by Tacotarian on Wednesday, a tall, boarded up window could be seen from the outside.

Sou Vit Phansan, the lead cook at DE Thai Kitchen on 3rd Street, said they've been a victim of vandalism, too.

Back in April, Phansan said two vandals broke into their business during early morning hours when the restaurant was closed and took their register. The act was caught on the business' surveillance camera.

WATCH: Surveillance footage shows what happened when two vandals broke into DE Thai Kitchen:

Surveillance video shows break-in at DE Thai Kitchen

"It happened so fast," said Phansan. "Glass was shattered and everything was all messed up."

In the video, you can see a man throw some sort of object at the glass window and then another man steps in and takes their cash register.

Phansan said even one hit is a huge blow to their small, family-owned business.

"It costs us a couple thousand dollars just to get back on our feet," Phansan said.

In March, Channel 13 also interviewed Taylor Chaney, owner of Dig It! Coffee, after that business was vandalized.

WATCH: Hear Taylor Chaney react to the break-in that cost her business thousands of dollars in damage

Break-ins at downtown Las Vegas businesses cause thousands of dollars worth of damage

"It's a bit violating when someone comes in a place you've created," said Chaney at the time.

Channel 13 wanted to find out if the city was doing anything to help the small business owners impacted by crime.

We emailed asking to speak with Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, who represents Ward 3, where downtown is located.

A city spokesperson told us there is a meeting about safety and security at the Arts District on Thursday where Councilwoman Diaz and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will be present.

The spokesperson also wrote:

"Councilwoman Diaz has been working with businesses and Metro Police to address concerns and bring this coalition together to work towards helping all the businesses in the neighborhood. In addition, the city has worked with businesses to provide security in the evenings and early morning hours for staff and patrons who may want an escort to nearby parking lots."

At DE Thai Kitchen, Phansan said luckily they haven't been hit again since April, and the community has been very supportive. But with the number of businesses targeted, Phansan is always concerned about another blow.

"There's nothing you can do about it," said Phansan. "You just pray or something. Hopefully, it doesn't happen again."