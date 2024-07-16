Watch Now
Parents of 2-year-old found dead in a dumpster indicted by Clark County grand jury

Diaja Smith and Jacoby Robinson are facing murder and child abuse charges
The search for a missing 2-year-old ended with the arrest of the child's mother for open murder after police found the child in a dumpster in downtown Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The parents of a 2-year-old whose body was found in a dumpster last month were indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Monday.

Diaja Smith, 23, and Jacoby Robinson, 24, were arrested after their child Jacoby Robinson Jr. was found dead in a dumpster near Lewis Avenue and 15th Street.

Smith and Robinson are facing charges of murder and child abuse.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Smith originally reported her child missing.

Prosecutors said in court there were injuries found on nearly 100% of the child's body.

Smith and Robinson are due for their initial arraignment on Tuesday.

