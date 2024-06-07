Discovery of 2-year-old's body in dumpster leads to mother's arrest for open murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The search for a missing 2-year-old child ended in tragedy when the toddler's body was found inside a dumpster, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The child was reported missing from the area of Lewis Avenue and 15th Street at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, and police said officers immediately began their search.

Just before 1 a.m., the 2-year-old was found inside a garbage dumpster a few blocks away, near Lewis Avenue and 13th Street. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders.

Homicide detectives who took over the investigation identified the child's mother, 23-year-old Diaja Smith, as the suspect in the 2-year-old's death.

Smith was arrested and, as of this report, was being booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and other unspecified felony charges.

Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.