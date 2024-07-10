911 calls reveal NSP responded to deadly crash ten minutes after first call about wrong-way driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been more than two weeks since a fiery wrong-way crash, on the 215 in the northwest valley, claimed the lives of two people.

Channel 13 obtained 911 calls revealing seven people reported the wrong-way driver before the crash took place.

At 4:08 p.m., the first caller reported the driver.

"It was a large, dark SUV and it was going pretty fast," the caller said.

A viewer sent Channel 13 dashcam video showing the act.

ktnv

From 4:08 to 4:13 p.m., several additional callers made similar reports.

"He's driving in a lane that's not a lane," one caller said.

Another caller said the driver was on the shoulder.

"He's obviously on the shoulder picking up all the dirt," the caller said. "He's driving crazy."

At 4:13 p.m., a caller reports the wrong way driver had crashed.

"It looks like he has crashed into something or someone," the caller said.

Nevada State Police said it was a GMC SUV that was going the wrong way and hit a Dodge pickup truck head on. The drivers of both vehicles were killed.

At 4:16 p.m., Lieutenant Sendy Lopez with the Department of Public Safety called NSP to let troopers know she was directing traffic.

"You guys need to back up," Lopez is heard saying in the call.

Lt. Lopez tells the dispatcher to send units quickly.

"Can you guys expedite?" Lopez questioned. "We have large traffic over here and we have two vehicles that are on fire."

At 4:18 p.m., ten minutes since the first 911 call about the wrong-way driver, troopers arrived at the scene of the deadly crash.

ktnv

Channel 13 reached out to NSP to find out the average response time of troopers. At this time, we have not heard back.

Earlier this month, Channel 13 interviewed Julian Khoury who was in the pickup truck that was hit. He survived but his father did not.

"Everything was just utter chaos," Khoury said. "There's no excuse to these types of incidents. There's no reason that I had to lose my father to the fact that we can't control our drivers."

ktnv

NSP said there have been 32 deadly crashes, claiming the lives of 42 people so far this year.

The agency also said in 2023, there were five deadly wrong-way crashes. So far this year, NSP said we've already surpassed that number.