'He was an everyone kind of man': Son of deadly wrong-way driver crash victim shares his story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A family is in mourning following a deadly wrong-way driver crash in the northwest valley Thursday.

Nevada State Police say it happened on westbound I-215 near the 95 interchange and Jones Boulevard.

Julian Khoury tells me his dad, Elie, died in the crash. Julian himself was injured and was recovering in the hospital when I spoke to him on Tuesday.

"Heart-wrenching, to say the least," Julian said. "I mean, I'm kind of stuck here. Not much here I can do, and I have two brothers at home and a mother who just had their husband and father stripped from them."

Khoury was in the car with his father when he says they were hit head-on by the wrong-way driver.

“The pick-up truck in front of us kind of swerves directly out of the way," Julian said. "Unfortunately, to our surprise, right in front of us comes an SUV — definitely traveling well over 100 miles per hour — kind of just barreling on the wrong side of the highway straight toward us."

The two cars crashed and both caught fire. In total, police say three cars were involved in the crash and two people died, including Julian's father.

“I have a broken nose and orbital eye socket, some fractures in my spine and I have second- and third-degree burns kind of littered through my body," Julian said.

He says he'll be in the hospital for at least the next two to three weeks having surgeries and several skin grafts.

Despite the pain he's in, Julian says he wants to continue the selfless legacy of his father, who owned Larry's Great Western Meats on Valley View Boulevard and Alta Drive.

“He was an everyone kind of man," Julian said. "You ask him for a couple bucks to put in the tank or help to put in a lightbulb; he was there. He was there to help you out."

The Khoury family tells Channel 13 that if anyone wants to help them through this difficult time, visiting their meat market would be greatly appreciated. Larry's Great Western Meats is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.