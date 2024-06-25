Clark County coroner identifies person killed in wrong-way crash on 215, near 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're continuing to learn more details in the aftermath of a deadly wrong-way crash on the 215, near the 95 interchange.

The crash happened last week. In a preliminary report, Nevada State Police said a 2024 GMC Yukon SUV are going eastbound in the westbound lane and hit a 2021 Dodge Ram truck head-on. The impact caused both vehicles to rotate and the Dodge then hit a 2020 Toyota Camry.

Both the Dodge and Camry went into a shoulder on the side of the road and went up in flames.

The driver of the GMC and the driver of the Dodge were both pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Coroner's Office identified one of the drivers as 39-year-old Daniel Ozeri. However, they didn't specify which vehicle he was driving. He died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death has been ruled an accident.

The identity of the other driver has not been released.

Henderson resident David Bakanas shared his dash cam video with Channel 13 showing a black SUV passing him and going the wrong way just moments before the crash.

WATCH: Driver shares dash cam video of wrong-way driver before fatal crash

"I saw this black dot coming at me," Bakanas said. "I was like 'I need to get out of the way because this is a vehicle traveling at me at a high rate of speed.'"

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, in 2023, there were five deadly wrong-way crashes across the state. We are just halfway through 2024 and the department says we have already passed that number.