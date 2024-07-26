Nevada dems target young voters heading into election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a new Democratic frontrunner now in the presidential race, young voters are rallying to get their generation to the polls.

The Democratic Party is targeting young voters this election cycle.

Nevada Gen Z voers for Kamala Harris

Even President Joe Biden addressed the young generation in his Oval Office speech Wednesday night.

"I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation," said Biden. "There's also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices yes, younger voices."

Here in Nevada, that message was sent at a Harris for President event on Thursday.

Local leaders including Nevada Democratic Chairperson Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Attorney General Aaron Ford and State Senator Edgar Flores spoke at the event about issues they feel are most important to the community.

Issac Nelsen, an 18-year-old graduate from Bishop Gorman High School, also spoke at the event appealing to young voters.

"This November, I'm going to be a first-time voter," said Nelsen.

Nelsen said it was important for him to speak up about his political beliefs and be a representative for younger voters.

"I think it's important seeing that Kamala is here for the youth, here for the people who are my age," said Nelsen.

Other Gen Z voters tell Channel 13 Harris also has their vote.

"I kind of agree with her policies more and she's not a felon," said Mikey Case.

Isa Peterson said abortion rights are important to her.

"For women's reproductive rights," said Peterson.

Channel 13 wanted to find out how young voters across the country are leaning right now.

According to a CNN poll, Former President Donald Trump holds 49% support among registered voters nationwide compared to 46% for Harris.

But when you look at voters ages 18-34, the poll shows 47% would vote for Harris and 43% for Trump.

Nelsen believes the youth could be the margin of victory.

"It's our country as well," said Nelsen. "We need to work with everyone to help work for our future.: