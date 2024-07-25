'I have to budget': Nevada moms talk about crippling child care costs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada ranks as the most expensive state for childcare costs, according to a report shared by the Office of Workforce Innovation.

The report reveals Nevada families spend more than a third of their income on childcare and it can often cost more than college tuition.



Las Vegas mom Susan Miranda of four feels the pinch firsthand.

"I don't think it would be feasible with one income," Miranda said.

Miranda has four children ages 3 through 18. Right now, her family is just paying for childcare for her 3-year-old daughter.

"I spend about $1,350 to $2,000 a month, within that bracket," said Miranda. "I have to budget when I work."

Miranda said childcare costs have gone up about $700 a month since her first child.

I also spoke to Katherine Sheffey, who lives with her 2-year-old son at Living Grace Homes. It's a program for young mothers in poverty between ages 14 through 24.

Sheffey found the resource through a friend.

"I'm really blessed. I got lucky," said Sheffey. "Me and my son would've probably been on the streets."

Eventually, the goal for Sheffey is to get a job so she can support herself and her son. But the high costs of care outside of Living Grace leave her with the tough decision to stay home with her son for now.

"I'll see everybody else doing what they want and investing in themselves and I wish I had the same opportunity," said Sheffey. "But having my son is something I'll never regret."

The report states childcare in Nevada is particularly challenging because the Silver State is where hospitality and mining industries are prevalent.

Living Grace Executive Director Kathleen Miller explained more.

"It has been an ongoing struggle," said Miller. "Part of it is it's a 24-hour town so a lot of child care, they have to staff 24 hours, 7 days a week."