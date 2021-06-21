Resorts World Las Vegas: What you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This summer, Resorts World Las Vegas will blend technology and luxury to provide an all-new contemporary resort with the traditions and time-honored details of the international Resorts World brand. As the first integrated resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade, the sleek yet simple elegance of this new $4.3 billion property.

The resort is set to bring an elevated experience which allows guest to experience the modern Las Vegas vacation while seeking luxury, value and variety.

Keep reading below to see what experiences and entertainment you can enjoy at the highly anticipated opening of Resort World Las Vegas.

Hotel Fast Facts

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World



This luxury resort includes 1,774 guest rooms and suites.

Guest can expect rooms to range between 400-3,000 square feet.

This hotel includes a smart and luxurious amenities that allow guest to experience comfort in a refined setting during their stay.

Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World



The Conrad hotel includes 1,496 guest rooms and suites

With room sizes ranging from 550 to 2,800 square

The hotel is known for its artistic design which includes art pieces commissioned exclusively for Resort World Las Vegas

Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts



The Crockfords Las Vegas is an upscale resort that includes 236 ultra-luxe guest rooms and suites

Room sizes range between 550 to 7,000 square feet

LXR is one of the first locations in the U.S and is notably known for its gaming salons and VIP services

Casino Fast Facts

The casino floor features over 117,000 square feet of gaming, from slots and table games to a dedicated poker room and high-limit areas. The casino will also introduce a new digital way of gaming through cashless gaming and smart tables.

Meeting Space Fast Facts

Resorts World Las Vegas offers meeting space for groups and events of various sizes. The 3,500-room resort offers 250,000 square feet of flexible meeting and banquet space to include 50 meeting rooms and six configurable ballrooms; 23,000-square-foot Lily Ballroom and terrace with floor-to-ceiling windows boasting incredible views of the Las Vegas Strip; and a 5,000-capacity concert theater to host large general sessions and meetings.

Pool Fast Facts

Resorts World Las Vegas’s pool will be one of the largest and most complex pools’ located on the Las Vegas Strip with seven stunning pool experiences. The pool will be 1,800 square foot with spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Dining Fast Facts



Famous Foods Street Eats will be an interactive 24,000-square-foot street food destination, boasting 16 diverse food stalls from top chefs and restaurateurs. In addition, Famous Foods will feature a vibrant 16-seat center bar and a picturesque speakeasy hidden within the depths of the food hall Bar with innovative self-pour beer system.

Mozz Bar by James Trees is an Italian food counter from James Beard Award finalist James Trees of Las Vegas favorite Esther's Kitchen. Signature eats include fresh mozzarella and burrata, housemade bread, small bites and signature sandwiches including chicken and eggplant parmesan.

Wally’s Wine & Spirits will bring a taste of Southern California’s iconic wine and dining destination, Wally’s Wine & Spirits, to the Strip’s newest integrated resort this summer.

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge is a Clique Hospitality project, an upscale escape with a cache of vintage and rare champagnes, cocktails and wines will open its doors on June 24 in conjunction with the debut of Resorts World Las Vegas.

The Kitchen at Resorts World will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night destination with an array of internationally inspired cuisine. Morning classics and afternoon delights such as burgers, pasta and wok-fried noodle dishes as well as a buffet option will be served in a tasteful, casual setting overlooking the casino.

Brezza at Resorts World in Las Vegas, inspired by the Italian way of life, the Brezza means "breeze" in Italian—a deliberate retreat from the perpetual motion in Vegas. Chef Nicole Brisson is a Las Vegas local who wants to bring a fresh, clean, and feminine feel to both the decor and food.

Marigold Developed by local Las Vegas entrepreneur Billy Richardson, Marigold will feature American staples such as burgers, lobsters and house made desserts as well as craft brews, signature cocktails and wine.

Nightlife Fast Facts

Zouk Nightclub is an innovative night club space that is the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas.

is an innovative night club space that is the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas. AYU Dayclub is an outdoor oasis inspired by the beauty and harmonious atmosphere of Southeast Asia’s idyllic islands.

Both clubs will feature DJ's Zedd and Tiësto to headline both Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub.

Entertainment

Las Vegas’s newest concert and entertainment experience will come alive when Resorts World Las Vegas opens. The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas will be outfitted to host a myriad of affairs – from star-studded concerts, conventions, corporate and sporting events. Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Carie Underwood , Jack Harlow, Celine Dion and more are set to headline at the new resort.

Retail

Resorts World Las Vegas will offer a collection of exciting retail brands and shopping experiences. With approximately 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail and unique shopping experiences.

Retail stores include:

