Wally’s Wine & Spirits to open first Vegas location at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas will bring a taste of Southern California’s iconic wine and dining destination, Wally’s Wine & Spirits, to the Strip’s newest integrated resort this summer.

An institution widely beloved by Angelenos and Hollywood celebrities for decades, the exclusive location at Resorts World will blend a restaurant, wine bar and specialty gourmet market, creating a one-stop tasting and shopping experience.

With their successes in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, Wally’s has created a multi-faceted concept that marries the brand’s time-honored retail wine shop with a restaurant and social wine bar.

Wally’s will present an unrivaled culinary concept in Las Vegas boasting over 8,000 labels of wine, spirits, beer and specialty gourmet food items from around the globe, available for sale or to enjoy as a sit-down experience.

Catering to upscale and casual tasting experiences to savor throughout the day and into late-night, Wally’s Las Vegas location will also offer over 125 wines-by-the-glass as well as an extensive list of spirits, cocktails and more to sip on-site in a warm, convivial environment.

Located in the heart of the resort’s retail and dining district, the dynamic two-story venue will feature a spacious main dining room surrounded by 12 feet tall wine racks showcasing Wally’s impressive beverage collection; a terrace with seating that overlooks the resort’s 50-foot diameter LED globe; twin bars with luxurious stone countertops; an open display kitchen; a retail market with glass cases containing delicious selections of cheese and charcuterie; and a lower-level cellar with two private dining rooms.

Additional food and beverage and retail concepts opening at Resorts World Las Vegas will be announced in the coming months.