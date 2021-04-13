Watch
Pepper's first brick & mortar store to open in Resorts World Las Vegas

Posted at 2:50 PM, Apr 13, 2021
Pepper, a connection company delivering solutions to consumers through sexual wellness, education and intimate products, is set to unveil the brand’s first-ever, brick-and-mortar store at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s newest integrated resort opening this summer.

Helmed by husband and wife co-founders Lincoln & Sarah Spoor, Pepper empowers its community to step off the sidelines and onto the field of pleasure, encouraging a stronger connection through a playful exploration of the five senses.

The Pepper store, located on the second floor of the resort’s retail and dining district, will offer a playful and impactful experience in an artfully-designed 6,000-square-foot retail space with a 100-foot-long storefront, making it the largest retail store at Resorts World Las Vegas. Pepper isn’t simply a place to buy intimate products, it’s a destination for discovery.

For those seeking a better connection with their partner or with themselves, Pepper provides the tools—ranging from home décor to massage candles to intimacy products—all serving as personal reminders to take a moment to highlight and celebrate connection in our lives.

The brand will also be present in all of the guestrooms at Resort World Las Vegas with a Pepper amenity kit available for purchase in the mini bar. The kit will include Pepper-branded products for guests to enjoy during their stay.

Guests can also shop Pepper products and browse additional resources such as blog posts via their website.

