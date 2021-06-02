Miley Cyrus will perform July 4 during grand opening celebration for Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas has announced that Miley Cyrus will perform during its grand opening celebration on July 4 at the Ayu Dayclub.

Cyrus's headlining show will be broadcast on the resort's 100,000-square-foot LED Screen – one of the largest exterior LED displays in the U.S. – for Las Vegas Boulevard onlookers and partygoers to join in on the action. The live show will conclude with a spectacular Fourth of July firework show.

Zouk Group previously announced its unprecedented entertainment roster and lineup of additional performances available throughout grand opening weekend beginning on July 1.

For ticket and event information, visit zoukgrouplv.com/events. For updates, follow Zouk Group Las Vegas on Instagram or Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

