Resorts World on Vegas Strip announces June 24 opening date

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the biggest casino projects ever on the Las Vegas Strip is setting a date to finally open, after more than seven years of planning and building.

Resorts World Las Vegas announced Monday it will open June 24 and began taking reservations for more than 3,500 rooms at its three Hilton-branded hotels.

The $4.3 billion complex has been under construction since May 2015 by Malaysia-based Genting Group.

It experienced delays and redesigns to reshape its Asian theme and has emerged as a curved red-colored 59-story structure with a huge LED facade facing Las Vegas Boulevard.