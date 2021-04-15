Tiësto announced as resident DJ at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas announces that GRAMMY Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon and Atlantic Records recording artist Tiësto will join Zouk Group's entertainment lineup as a headliner at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, Las Vegas's newest day and nightlife experiences opening this summer at the city's highly anticipated resort.

"Las Vegas is like home to me and I can't wait to feel the energy as we all make our triumphant return to this electric city!" said Tiësto.

Announcing the nightlife residency via social media, Tiësto and Zouk Group created a special video set to Tiësto's newest chart-topping hit, The Business.

The video follows Tiësto as he tours his new home at Resorts World Las Vegas for the first time – a symbolic welcome back to business in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

"Our relationship with Tiësto dates back to the early stages of his career, and the team at Zouk Group is thrilled to continue our support of him with this incredible partnership," said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. "Tiësto is synonymous with Vegas and nightlife culture and we couldn't be more excited to provide him with a brand-new stage to get back to business."

Zouk Nightclub, the new innovative 36,000-square-foot space, is poised to become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas – from interactive 3D booking maps that will allow guests to see the exact tables they are booking and a digital guest list providing easy self-entry to a state-of-the-art articulating ceiling with a center focal point called the Mothership.

The Mothership incorporates a complete lighting system that offers different types of dynamic solutions, both motorized and static creating otherworldly lighting effects throughout the club that can provide a different backdrop every night.

Within Zouk, partygoers can journey through multiple experiences with Capital Bar and Empire, which will be able to operate as an addition to the main club or separate venues on specific nights and seasons. Capital's 360-degree bar and incredible projection mapping canopy will be as equally immersive as its cocktail program, while Empire will offer a variety of alternate music styles to the main club in a more intimate environment.

Performance dates and ticket information will be made available at zoukgrouplv.com/tiesto on Monday, April 19 at 9 a.m. PST.

For updates, follow Zouk Group Las Vegas on Instagram or Twitter, or Tiësto on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

