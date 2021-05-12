Performance dates released for Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an unprecedented announcement, Concerts West / AEG Presents and Resorts World Las Vegas announce that global music stars Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will become the founding headliners at the Strip’s highly anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening June 24, and will call The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas their performing home. The 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre will open its doors in November 2021 and is exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents.

The star-studded performances will begin with Celine Dion’s return to Las Vegas with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, Nov. 5. Carrie Underwood follows in December with a six-show run of an exciting all-new production beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. Katy Perry will take the stage on Wednesday, Dec. 29, to launch a spectacular eight-show run including exclusive New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day performances. Luke Bryan will keep the party going in 2022 when he kicks off his six-show engagement beginning on Friday, Feb. 11.

Tickets, plus VIP and premium ticket packages, for all 30 shows will go on sale to the public starting Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com.

Performance dates for each artist are as follows:



Celine Dion (10 shows): Nov. 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021

Carrie Underwood (6 shows): Dec. 1, 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021

Katy Perry (8 shows): Dec. 29, 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022

Luke Bryan: (6 shows): Feb. 11-12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 2022

Citi® is the official presale credit card of the headliner opening engagements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets from Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. PST to Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.

The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents. The brand-new, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus, will be home to Las Vegas’s largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. The intimate venue will feature unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 265 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.

“Resorts World Las Vegas is redefining the Las Vegas hospitality experience through our world-class entertainment, food and beverage and service,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We are incredibly proud to welcome this incredible roster of superstar entertainment partners to their new home at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and look forward to the exciting performances to come.”

“We’re so happy that Celine has decided to return to Las Vegas in this beautiful new theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas” said John Meglen President and Co-CEO of Concerts West, “and even more that she will be joined in the rotation by some of the greatest performing talent today: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry! This is a legendary lineup.”

The four artists join Resorts World Las Vegas’s previously announced nightlife headliners Zedd and Tiësto, creating an unmatched lineup of world-class entertainers set to take the stage at the Strip’s most anticipated new resort opening June 24. All six stars recently appeared in the resort’s visually stunning commercial in anticipation of the Resorts World Las Vegas opening on June 24. The commercial premiered during the Academy Awards on April 25.