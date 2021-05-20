6 new show dates added for Carrie Underwood at Resorts World in Las Vegas

Due to extraordinary pre-sale ticket demand, Carrie Underwood has added six new show dates from March 23 to April 2, 2022 to REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, her recently announced headlining engagement run opening December 1, 2021 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The six new dates, along with previously announced December 2021 dates, will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST.

The six additional show dates going on sale are:

March 2022: 23, 25, 26, 30

April 2022: 1, 2

Previously announced show dates going on sale are:

December 2021: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

Tickets for all 12 show dates, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, will go on sale to the public for all shows starting May 24 at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

Citi® is the official presale credit card of the headliner engagements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets now through May 23 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit Citientertainment.com.

Additionally, $1 from each ticket sold for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Underwood has been involved with the organization for more than 15 years, granting wishes since the beginning of her recording career.