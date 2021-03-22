Zouk Group bringing Famous Foods Street Eats to new Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Blending Eastern and Western food culture, Zouk Group will introduce an Asian hawker-inspired food hall concept with authentic street food and cuisines from around the world to Resorts World this summer.

Famous Foods Street Eats will be an interactive 24,000-square-foot street food destination, boasting 16 diverse food stalls from top chefs and restaurateurs. In addition, Famous Foods will feature a vibrant 16-seat center bar and a picturesque speakeasy hidden within the depths of the food hall.

Famous Foods will pay homage to the lively scene and culture that has been savored at Asia’s most popular hawker centres for nearly a century. These centres, which originated in and are located throughout Southeast Asia, offer a wide array of culturally significant dishes that are locally and critically acclaimed, some even boasting Michelin Plates and Bib Gourmand Awards – an award which originated as a way to honor restaurants that offer exceptional food at a reasonable price.

The fun and energetic space, conveniently located right off the casino floor, is designed to offer an array of Instagrammable moments for a new-age dining experience, featuring vibrant neon signs and trinkets, and an open seating area with floor-to-ceiling views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

RELATED: Resorts World in Las Vegas is now health security verified

With food “edutainment” at the forefront of the Famous Foods experience, guests can enjoy Michelin star meals at an affordable price while learning about the different cultures and origins of these authentic cuisines. Famous Foods will also feature two commissioned art pieces by Red Hong Yi, a popular Chinese-Malaysian contemporary artist known for her mixed media interpretations. Anchoring the space will stand a 10-foot tall Lucky Cat sculpture made entirely of gold coins, while a distinct eight-tone mural made of 18,000 tea bags welcomes guests upon arrival.

Primed to be one of the top food experiences in the city, Famous Foods will feature the following eateries:

Eastern Stalls



Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling – Serving traditional Shandong dumplings and hand-pulled noodle dishes made fresh daily, earning the Au Chun restaurant the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand recognition from 2013 to 2021.

Boon Tong Kee – With recipes originating in Singapore’s Chinatown in 1979, the Boon Tong Kee food stall at Famous Foods will serve its traditional Hainanese chicken rice, featuring poached tender chicken paired with rice cooked in chicken broth.

FUHU Shack – FUHU Shack is a casual outpost of Zouk Group and Resorts World’s vibe dining restaurant, FUHU, serving up a western reinterpretation of one of China’s most desired dishes with Peking Duck Burritos.

Geylang Claypot Rice – Founded over 40 years ago and one of Singapore’s favorite claypot eateries, Geylang Claypot Rice earned a Michelin Plate in 2016 and will serve up traditional Southeast Asian rice dishes slowly cooked in traditional claypots with a variety of savory ingredients.

Googgle Man’s Char Kuey Teow – Using traditional charcoal-fired stoves, Chef Ah Guan ensures that every strand of noodle is expertly fried to produce a smoky aroma called ‘wok hei’ or ‘dragon’s breath.’ The Char Kuey Teow food stall will serve rice and egg noodles delicately fried with fresh seafood, vegetables and more - a popular comfort food for many across parts of Southeast Asia.

Pepita’s Kitchen – Creator and owner of Pepita’s Kitchen, Dedet de la Fuente (or ‘Lechon Diva’ as she’s affectionately known) quickly made her mark on Manila’s local food scene with her exclusive 12-course private degustation dinners featuring her stuffed lechon creations that are commonly frequented by stars such as Martha Stewart and Adam Richman, and visited by the late Anthony Bourdain. Pepita’s Kitchen food stall will offer a sampling of the Lechon Diva’s delectable lechon staples.

Springleaf Prata Place – A family-themed concept from Singapore, Springleaf Prata Place offers authentic cuisine from South India. Roti canai masters use generational family recipes, earning the restaurant a Michelin Plate and the distinguished recognition as the Michelin Guide’s only roti canai eatery. The Springleaf Prata Place food stall will serve delicious staples including Chicken Curry and Teh Tarik, a frothy, hot milk tea commonly enjoyed in Singapore.

Ten Suns Braised Beef – A legendary, family-run Thai beef noodle shop located in Bangkok Old Town that received a Bib Gourmand recognition from the Michelin Guide in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Tiger Sugar – The Taiwanese bubble tea shop, best known for their famous Black Sugar Boba Milk, brings their signature syrup-streaked drinks to the Las Vegas Strip featuring a menu of cold black tea varieties.

Dessert – Serving an array of sweet treats from around the world, the dessert stall at Famous Foods will feature gourmet cookies, Instagrammable treats and pre-packaged goodies.

Mamak – The translation for a sundry store in Singapore, Mamak will sell merchandise, unique snacks and keepsakes including take-home food kits, books and more for guests to commemorate their experience.

Western Stalls



Streetbird Las Vegas – Streetbird Las Vegas is James Beard Award-winning Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s love letter to one of America’s favorite foods: fried chicken. Streetbird Las Vegas will highlight Samuelsson’s take on comfort food classics including his famous Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle, Wild Wild Wings, and Mac ’n Greens.

Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori – Created by GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki and his restaurateur brother Kevin Aoki, this Japanese and anime-inspired concept will feature a variety of yakitori, kushiyaki and yaki onigiri along with a selection of signature drinks and mochi.

Mozz Bar by James Trees – An Italian food counter from James Beard Award finalist James Trees of Las Vegas favorite Esther’s Kitchen offering fresh mozzarella and burrata, housemade bread, small bites and signature sandwiches including chicken and eggplant parmesan.

Blood Bros. BBQ – A critically acclaimed Houston hotspot that will serve up classic Texas barbecue with the occasional Chinese and Vietnamese twist.

Nori Bar – Nori Bar offers an authentic sushi experience, including our signature made-to-order handrolls and sashimi using high-quality ingredients, warm seasoned rice, chilled seafood and crisp nori along with a menu of eclectic sakes, matcha green tea, seasonal teas and Japanese beer – all on tap.

Famous Foods Center Bar – A high-energy 16-seat center bar featuring an innovative self-pour and automated beer system that will offer a rotating selection of dozens of beers from around the world, along with cocktails and wines, all on tap.

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den – An elegantly grunge speakeasy discretely tucked away offering guests a laidback hangout and an expertly crafted mixology program.

RELATED

Resorts World Las Vegas partners with Fred Segal to unveil new retail experience

Wally’s Wine & Spirits to open first Vegas location at Resorts World

Resorts World Las Vegas unveils ultra-luxury guest rooms and suites