Celine Dion, Katy Perry and others confirmed as headliners at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas has released a new commercial that confirms its headliner entertainment.

The commercial features Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiësto and Zedd.

The "Stay Fabulous" commercial takes viewers on a larger-than-life journey into the future of hospitality, entertainment and gaming with a series of highly dynamic, captivating vignettes.

RELATED: Resorts World on Vegas Strip announces June 24 opening date

“The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June.”

The film immerses the artists in a series of fantasy "worlds" inspired by the exceptional variety of experiences at Resorts World Las Vegas – from daylife, nightlife, dining, gaming and entertainment – culminating with the reveal of the resort’s new tagline: Stay Fabulous.

The camera follows a visiting couple as they explore the resort and meet some of its notable citizens – Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Tiësto and Zedd – each presiding over their own fabulous domain. As the couple’s magical journey concludes, they lift their gaze from the towering Resorts World Las Vegas façade to see a message written in the sky – “Stay Fabulous.”

Produced by Resorts World Las Vegas’s Advertising Agency of Record, Hooray Agency, and Psyop, in partnership with Nant Studios, “Stay Fabulous” will run on television in select markets during the Academy Awards as well as online and streaming services, launching the resort’s first national brand campaign.