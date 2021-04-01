Resorts World releases more information about dining/cocktail program, including restaurant by well-known Mexican chef

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opening this summer, Resorts World Las Vegas has released more information on its dining and cocktail portfolio. The Strip's newest resort will welcome first-to-market restaurants and beverage experiences, ranging from celebrated chef-driven dining and quick-service venues to original concepts developed by Genting and Resorts World Las Vegas.

The lineup of food and beverage venues at Resorts World Las Vegas include:

Signature Restaurants

¡VIVA! – Created in collaboration with Esquire Magazine's "Chef of the Year," ¡VIVA! celebrates Chef Ray Garcia's modern take on regional Mexican cuisine set in a vibrant, lush and contemporary space. The bright and bold flavors of the food and cocktails along with the rich and colorful design, set the stage for a fun and elevated dining experience.

Genting Palace – Step into old-world glamour at Genting Palace, the culinary gem established by Genting Group in 1965 will offer an exquisite menu of authentic Cantonese cuisine, seafood and exceptional dim sum.

Kusa Nori – Complete with a high-energy sushi bar and teppanyaki grills, this modern Japanese bistro, created by Resorts World Las Vegas, will serve classic and innovative dishes from Japan including yakitori and teppanyaki creations, plus an extensive selection of sake.

Brezza – From James Beard Award semi-finalist Nicole Brisson and industry veteran Jason Rocheleau, Brezza will serve upscale and modern coastal Italian fare that embraces the traditions of Italy, offering handmade pastas, premier seafood, Brisson's hand-selected heritage breeds and Creekstone Farms beef, paired with a beverage program including classic amari that honors Italy's vast produce and historic wine region.

Bar Zazu – A second concept from Chef Brisson and Rocheleau, this vibrant, chic café will bring alive the spirit and flavors of Europe by showcasing its regional diversity through hot and cold tapas, cheese and charcuterie and sweet and savory pastries. Wines from around the world are served by the glass, bottle and flights, along with beer and cocktails from different regions of Europe, encouraging exploration.

Casual Eateries and On-the-Go Options

Craig's Vegan – Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth at the first-ever scoop shop for Los Angeles hotspot, Craig's, with rich, creamy and decadent vegan frozen treats in scoops, pints, sundaes and shakes. Signature flavors include Melrose Mint Chip, Sunset & Strawberry, Killa' Vanilla and Perfectly Chocolate.

Sun's Out Buns Out – This playful eatery, developed by Resorts World Las Vegas, will present an innovative take on comfort food, starring one key ingredient: eggs. No longer just a breakfast staple, Sun's Out Buns Out will offer egg dishes all day, every day.

Tacos El Cabrón – A San Diego staple, Tacos El Cabrón will serve Tijuana-inspired Mexican cuisine in a hip, casual setting. Menu highlights include authentic street tacos, street corn, burritos, bowls and specialty dishes.

Marigold – Developed by local Las Vegas entrepreneur Billy Richardson, Marigold will feature American staples such as burgers, lobsters and housemade desserts as well as craft brews, signature cocktails and wine.

Richie Palmer's Mulberry Street Pizzeria of Beverly Hills – A Beverly Hills institution since 1991, Mulberry Street Pizzeria offers authentic pizza by the slice and whole pies with specialty toppings such as Chicken Ranch, Eggplant Parmesan and Rigatoni.

The Kitchen at Resorts World – The Kitchen will be a breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night destination with an array of internationally inspired cuisine. Morning classics and afternoon delights such as burgers, pasta and wok-fried noodle dishes as well as a buffet option will be served in a tasteful, casual setting overlooking the casino.

The Market – The Market is a stylish grab-and-go spot that will feature gourmet sandwiches, sweet and salty snacks, fine wine and small-batch sodas 24/7.

– The Market is a stylish grab-and-go spot that will feature gourmet sandwiches, sweet and salty snacks, fine wine and small-batch sodas 24/7. Pool Dining and Bars – Resorts World Las Vegas will offer four poolside food and beverage options across its expansive 5.5-acre pool complex including Agave Bar & Grill, serving Mediterranean fare and grilled seafood dishes; Bites, a snack bar located at the family pool on the east side of the pool deck; and two full-service bars - one of which will feature life-sized Jenga and cornhole, located on the east side of the pool complex and the other overlooking the resort's stunning infinity-edge pool.

Bars & Lounges

Dawg House Saloon & Sportsbook – With an original location on Nashville's Music Row, Dawg House Saloon is a classic Nashville sports bar situated adjacent to Resorts World Las Vegas's sportsbook that will feature live music and dancing, an array of draft beers, creative cocktails and classic American pub fare with a Southern twist.

Starlight on 66 – With expansive views of the dazzling Las Vegas Strip, Starlight on 66 will feature a stunning space 66 floors above the neon lights. Plush leather couches, mahogany paneled walls and beautiful artwork from around the world will adorn the space for a truly elevated lounge experience. The lounge will showcase an exceptional collection of fine and rare spirits, handcrafted cocktails and globally inspired small plates.

Crystal Bar – Located in the heart of the casino floor, Crystal Bar will specialize in handcrafted cocktails and curated spirits. This sophisticated sanctuary is showered in glamour, with a sparkling design featuring cascading crystal-shaped pendants.

– Located in the heart of the casino floor, Crystal Bar will specialize in handcrafted cocktails and curated spirits. This sophisticated sanctuary is showered in glamour, with a sparkling design featuring cascading crystal-shaped pendants. Casino & Lobby Bars – Guests seeking a quick refreshment can visit one of the full-service bars located throughout the resort including Baccarat Bar, High Limit Bar, Conrad Lobby Bar and Crockfords Lobby Bar.

Previously Announced Venues In addition to these dining and beverage concepts, Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced the arrivals of the following food and beverage outlets:

Famous Foods Street Eats – Developed by Zouk Group, Famous Foods is an Asian hawker-inspired food hall concept with 16 stalls featuring authentic street food and cuisines from top chefs and restaurateurs – and the only destination in the country with the most Michelin Plate and Bib Gourmand recognized concepts under one roof.

Wally's Wine & Spirits - An institution widely beloved by Angelenos and Hollywood celebrities for decades, Wally's Wine and Spirits will blend a restaurant, wine bar and specialty gourmet market, creating a one-stop tasting and shopping experience.

FUHU – A Zouk Group concept, FUHU is the newest breed of high-energy, experiential vibe dining mixed with an unexpected twist on contemporary Asian cuisine and a mixology program that will leave guests mesmerized.

RedTail – RedTail, Zouk Group's social gaming bar, will offer premium beer, wine, cocktails and shared plates while playing a variety of games like beer pong, darts and pool.

RedTail, Zouk Group's social gaming bar, will offer premium beer, wine, cocktails and shared plates while playing a variety of games like beer pong, darts and pool. Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge – Located on the casino floor, Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge will be an upscale escape offering a cache of vintage and rare champagnes, vivid artisanal cocktails and aromatic wine.

