Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge set to open this summer

Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 08, 2021
Raising the bar and bringing the bubbles, Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge will be an upscale escape offering a cache of vintage and rare champagnes, vivid artisanal cocktails and aromatic wines when it opens its doors this summer in conjunction with the Las Vegas Strip’s most anticipated new 3,500-room luxury resort, Resorts World Las Vegas.

A Clique Hospitality project, Gatsby’s is a senses-stimulating experience that’s smart and sophisticated. Located in the heart of the resort, just off the buzzing casino floor, Gatsby’s will give guests a fizzing respite with a 360-degree bar and palpable energy thanks to an evolving soundtrack, including DJ sets, thoughtfully cultivated playlists and live music.

Gatsby’s identity lies in its attentive service and masterful cocktail collection of one-of-a-kind sips with over-the-top effects – many of them champagne-themed – along with timeless and whimsical selections served in elegantly designed crystal-cut tumblers.

In addition, a secret drink menu will keep the offerings fresh and celebratory with a monthly rotating selection of featured champagne, seasonal libations and limited-time spirits.

Conceptualized by the internationally acclaimed design firm Kudos, the 4,090-square-foot lounge boasts spacious couches, inviting high-top tables and a pristine bar.

Overhead, a captivating congregation of illuminated orbs provides a nod to the bevy of bubbles available by the glass.

Additional concept and programming details will be made available in the coming months.

