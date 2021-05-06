Resorts World partnering with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini

Resorts World Las Vegas and Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, announced a partnership to explore future opportunities which would allow patrons to use their Gemini crypto wallet to enhance the integrated resort experience.

This partnership aims to make Resorts World Las Vegas one of the most crypto-friendly resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, offering guests the convenience and security that only Gemini can provide.

Together, the companies are pursuing creation and implementation of crypto-friendly services at best-in-class institutional rates across all areas of the integrated resort experience.

Details about these services will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks.