Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge celebrating grand opening July 4 weekend

Welcome to Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, a Clique Hospitality project, an upscale escape with a cache of vintage and rare champagnes, vivid artisanal cocktails and aromatic wines will open its doors on June 24 in conjunction with the debut of Resorts World Las Vegas.

To celebrate their highly-anticipated grand opening, Gatsby’s will be pulling out all the stops with a weekend of festivities to kick-off the July 4th holiday. Expect over-the-top libations from their masterful cocktail collection that offers one-of-a-kind sips with a presentation unlike any other with up close and personal performances and DJ sets from top names in entertainment.

Questlove will get the party started performing an intimate DJ set on July 1. Musical duo and Resorts World resident DJs, Brody Jenner + Devin Lucien will take to the stage with a DJ set on July 2.

DJ KARMA and DJ SHIFT will be spinning on the ones and twos to keep the party going and provide the vibes with their set on July 3 followed by DJ E-ROCK who will close out the weekend with a special set on July 4.

The lineup schedule can be seen below:

July 1 - Questlove | Set Time: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

July 2 - Brody Jenner + Devin Lucien | Set Time: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

July 3 - DJ KARMA + DJ SHIFT | Set Time: 9:30 p.m. - 2 a.m.

July 4 - E-ROCK | Set Time: 9:30 p.m. - 2 a.m.