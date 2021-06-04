Fourth of July events & fireworks in Las Vegas | 2021

For Fourth of July, we will be providing all the restaurants and events celebrating in the valley.

FIREWORKS

ARIA Resort & Casino

July 4 at 11 p.m.

3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158.

Caesars Palace

July 4 at 11 p.m.

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

Green Valley Ranch Resort

July 4 at 9 p.m.

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052.

Palace Station

July 1 at 9 p.m.

2411 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

July 4 at 11 p.m.

3667 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

Red Rock Casino

July 4 at 9 p.m.

1011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135.

Resorts World Las Vegas

July 4 at 11 p.m.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

The STRAT Hotel

July 4 at 11 p.m.

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104.

The Venetian Resort

July 4 at 11 p.m.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

Treasure Island

July 4 at 11 p.m.

3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

EVENTS

BRUNO MARS

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars will mark the Entertainment Capital of the World’s return to large-scale entertainment when he takes the stage over the Fourth of July weekend at Park MGM. Mars will get things started with shows July 3 and 4 at Park Theater, followed by four additional July performances. Tickets for all six shows start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public on April 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online. M life Rewards loyalty members will receive access to a pre-sale running on April 29 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT.

Plaza Hotel

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will be celebrating its 50th anniversary and the July 4th holiday with an exclusive hotel package, comedy shows and three nights of spectacular fireworks, July 2 through July 4. All summer, guests can unwind at the Plaza’s rooftop pool, which offers a retro Palm Springs-meets classic downtown Las Vegas ambiance. Guests can enhance their pool experience with a private cabana rental and “Cabana 101,” which offers bottle service and mixers for $101.

The margarita also turns 50 this year, and the Plaza will offer a special Golden Margarita made with Sauza Gold tequila at all casino bars this summer for $5. The Plaza will also serve frozen margaritas in a pool souvenir cup for $29 with discounted refills and a $10 souvenir disco ball frozen margarita. The big summer weekend will be July 2-4 as the Plaza marks its 50th anniversary and the Fourth of July. Those looking to book a holiday getaway can take advantage of the Plaza’s special Independence Weekend room package offering a $50 food and beverage credit, up to $50 free slot play, $75 bingo match play, a complimentary anniversary souvenir, and access for two to private rooftop pool parties every night. The package can be booked online. On July 2 and July 3, The Comedy Works at the Plaza will welcome headliner comedians Robert Kelly and Kurt Metzger for a special 8 p.m. show. Kelly most recently was on Netflix The Degenerates season 2 and currently is on the successful comedy tour Kreeps With Kids. He also hosts the top-rated podcast You Know What Dude? Metzger has appeared on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, VH1’s Best Week Ever, CBS’s The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and Showtime’s White Boyz in the Hood. Tickets can be purchased online for $30.

Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World, the Las Vegas Strip's new 3,500-room resort opening June 24, announced it will host its grand opening celebration on July 4 at 9 p.m. at Ayu Dayclub with a can't-miss live performance by Miley Cyrus. Cyrus's headlining show will be broadcast on the resort's 100,000-square-foot LED Screen – one of the largest exterior LED displays in the U.S. – for Las Vegas Boulevard onlookers and partygoers to join in on the action. The live show will take place at Ayu Dayclub, Las Vegas's newest nightlife destination from Zouk Group, Singapore's leading nightlife and lifestyle brand, and conclude with a spectacular Fourth of July firework show.

