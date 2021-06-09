Plans for Summerlin's annual patriotic parade announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration is taking place at 9 a.m. July 3.

This year’s event has been reimagined as a 30-minute energetic mobile show incorporating dynamic parade floats, giant inflatable balloons and choreographed performances. According to parade organizers, while this event will be smaller in scale, the pageantry and patriotic spirit of previous parades will be on full display.

RELATED: Fourth of July events & fireworks in Las Vegas | 2021

America’s Birthday Party Parade will feature 25 themed entries including:

· Professionally decorated parade floats with larger-than-life displays of birthday cakes, party hats, an undersea birthday jubilee and other dazzling patriotic celebrations

· Giant inflatable balloons including a 25’ birthday cake, 30’ American flag and 25’ Uncle Sam Hat

· Exciting performances by the Drumbots, Desert Angels gospel choir, West Las Vegas Arts Center performance ensemble, Danza del Carrizo native American dancers, Swing It Sisters, Guan Strong lion dancers, stilt walkers and a live DJ spinning beats through the streets

· Appearances by beloved cartoon characters, community mascots, princesses, superheroes and more

· The parade route will be lined end-to-end with American flags

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents.

The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center to Village Center Circle, then turns west on Trails Center Drive ending at the Trails Park. The parade is free and open to the public.

Spectators are asked to follow the latest CDC COVID-19 guidance for mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, wear sunscreen and bring water and hand sanitizer. Due to the smaller scale of this year’s event, there will not be grandstands or announcers’ booths along the route.

Title Sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corporation/Summerlin. Major sponsors include Centralized Security Services, Downtown Summerlin, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Tri Pointe Homes, BrightView Landscape, Par 3, LandCare, and LKG Law Firm.

