LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley High School senior Quinn Steidler couldn't believe her eyes when she saw her family, friends, classmates and coaches cheering her on the moment she earned Channel 13's Academic Athlete of the Month Award.

Watch that moment for yourself here:

Meet May's Academic Athlete of the Month, a Valley High senior and multi-sport star

"I think it's really overwhelming to see all of that," she said. "It made it feel really worth it."

The work she put in to become a 4.9 GPA student, multi-sport star, and fall Female Athlete of the Year award recipient was well worth celebrating for her peers.

"I'm just really proud of her," said friend and teammate Brittany Diaz. "I'm really inspired by her."

The MVP inspires her team on the pitch.

"I had the pleasure of coaching Quinn the last four years," said soccer coach Alejandro Gallegos. "I can remember one game ... that hard work rubs on the rest of her teammates.

The team captain's energy is also impactful on the court.

"She is very aggressive...just her effort," said basketball coach Rodney Harris.

It's an effort that reminds her teammates to never give up.

"She also brings positivity...and see the light and positivity to stay on the team," said friend and teammate Laneice Rodgers.

She sets the example for her siblings, too.

"Just how to act in situations...same as her," said her brother Nico Steidler.

And like every journey, there are ups and downs.

However, Quinn hopes her story showcases the importance of embracing every moment.

"I think enjoying everything is something really big," she said. "If you enjoy something, you should do it."

