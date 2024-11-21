Indian Springs tri-sport athlete shares love of being involved in school community

INDIAN SPRINGS (KTNV) — Most high school students dread Mondays, except if you are Indian Springs senior Jadyn Guerino.

"I think there's just a lot of shock. I was really excited. I thought everybody, like my whole family is here so I was really happy to see everybody," she said. "I think it's really special for me to be getting this award because I love my school, I love being involved and being a student-athlete is a big part of my life."

Guerino is a tri-sport student-athlete, playing basketball, volleyball and running track.

Outside of athletics, she holds a 4.0 GPA. Her friends and coaches say they couldn't have thought of someone more fitting for this award.

"It was cute. I think she really deserved it. I'm not going to lie, she's been so stressed out, especially after Homecoming week. I think she really needed this," one friend said.

"Yeah I'm happy she got recognized for all her big accomplishments," another friend said. "She does so much around here, like being captain on the volleyball team, being student body president."

"She's a true leader on and off the court," said the volleyball coach. "She gets voted to be student body president, she gets voted to be captain by her team, so all of those things together just show how much her peers love her."

But the proudest person in the room was Guerino's dad Jimmy, who couldn't even put into words how proud he was.

"We think it's very important for the kids to be involved in not only athletics but in the classroom, volunteering and being part of the community," he said. "That's what our family is built on."

Guerino will be graduating in the spring, and she said her best advice for any aspiring student-athlete is to do the best you can for the people you care about.

"I think definitely pay attention to what is most important to you and make time for yourself and the people who matter most to you. When I do all these things, I do it for the people I love and to create good memories with those people."

