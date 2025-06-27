June's Academic Athlete of the Month recently represented Team USA in BMX racing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Savannah Stokes is a four-year varsity athlete, has a 4.7 GPA, and recently returned from representing Team USA in BMX Racing.

"I prioritize school always, always first, and then school sports and then BMX," she said.

That structure off the field shows up in how the Silverado High School senior competes on it.

Her coaches tell me it's her relentless commitment that separates her from the rest

"Her first golf match, she was playing with a cast on, and she played well. Nobody plays well in golf, usually, so with a cast is even more impressive," said Silverado High golf coach Kevin Fiddler. "Just to watch her grow throughout the years, she's just someone that really does put the time and effort into something. She doesn't go half; she goes full."

That mentality took her to the world stage, representing Team USA in Chile for an international BMX competition.

I asked her what that experience was like.

"It was unbelievable. It was one of the craziest things ever. Like, it was just a whole different atmosphere. Something I've never seen before," she said.

Her BMX journey began on a whim and turned into a lifelong passion.

"I actually used to do gymnastics, but my dad was like, 'Hey, you want to try it one day?' and I was like, 'Yeah, of course.'

"First day on the track, I just had so much fun. I love the adrenaline rush, and from there, I just fell in love with it," she said.

I asked her what her favorite part of BMX is.

"Definitely the jumping. I love jumping, I love sending it. Being in the air for that long is just, it's a crazy feeling," she said.

At home, her determination has never gone unnoticed.

Even in the spotlight, she stays grounded.

"I'm so grateful for this. Thank you so much," she said.

A standout in every sense, she continues to prove that with passion, purpose and a lot of heart, anything is possible.

